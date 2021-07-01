Winchester M3 junction plans criticised by conservationists
Plans to alter a motorway junction would "destroy and further fragment" protected nature habitats, conservationists have warned.
Highways England proposes making free-flowing lanes at junction nine on the M3 in Winchester.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said it would "compound" damage to wildlife caused by building the M3 at Twyford Down in the 1990s.
Highways England said it would cut congestion and improve air quality.
A consultation is currently under way into the plans for the junction, where the M3 meets the A34, which include a new layout for the roundabout at Winnall.
Under the proposals, Winnall Moors Nature Reserve - home to kingfishers, grey wagtails, otters and water voles as well high-quality fen grassland - would have a northern corner "shaved off", the trust said.
Chief executive Debbie Tann added: "The proposals represent a regressive approach to development - a continuation of a road-building philosophy that is unconcerned by the obligation to prevent harm and misses opportunities to make restitution for previous damages.
"The landscape around Winchester is already severely fragmented by the road network.
"The motorway construction in the early 90s cut a vital link between the South Downs, and nature reserves and green space in Winchester, severely impacting wildlife and people.
"The damage has never been adequately addressed and is now at risk of being compounded."
She called for mitigation such as a "green bridge" to link wildlife habitats.
Highways England's proposals state: "The changes we're proposing would reduce congestion at the junction and help make journey times more reliable.
"With less congestion there would also be fewer accidents and better air quality."
The consultation is open until 8 July.
