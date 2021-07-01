BBC News

Sol Hemy death: Southampton river body murder suspects face no action

No murder suspects are to be charged over the death of a man who took part in a raid on a cannabis factory and was later found drowned in a river.

The body of Sol Hemy, 20, was found in the water at Riverside Park in Southampton on 5 September 2019.

Police said three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder or conspiracy to murder would not face charges in connection with the death.

Detectives said the murder inquiry had ended and no-one else was being sought.

Mr Hemy, a father of two from Southampton, was found dead several hours after the night-time break-in on River Walk.

The burglary involved a confrontation between rival drugs gangs in which shots were fired, Southampton Crown Court previously heard.

Four men were jailed over the raid in November 2020.

The court heard the circumstances of Mr Hemy's death were not known.

Police, who previously released two murder suspects with no further action, said none of the four people arrested would be charged in connection with the death.

Detectives said two Southampton men, aged 24 and 30, were questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while a 28-year-old man from Gosport was held on suspicion of murder.

A 34-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and was also released.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man charged with dangerous driving, who failed to attend a court hearing in January.

An inquest into Mr Hemy's death is due to be held in Winchester on 13 July.

