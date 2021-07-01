Rosie Johnson inquest: PGL worker accused of bullying took own life
An activity centre worker "distressed" by the prospect of a meeting over bullying accusations took her own life, an inquest has heard.
Rosie Johnson, 22, was found hanged five days after she disappeared from PGL's Little Canada activity centre on the Isle of Wight.
An inquest heard the accusation was later deemed by the company to be unfounded.
Island coroner Caroline Sumeray recorded a verdict of suicide.
Ms Johnson, from Aberdeenshire, had been accused by a former roommate, the hearing in Newport was told, a claim later considered by PGL to be unfounded.
Her upset led to an argument with her boyfriend and team leader Brendan Storer, who had encouraged her to attend a mediation meeting.
Coroner Ms Sumeray said Ms Johnson had become "fixated" on the meeting and was "distressed" by the prospect of it going ahead.
"I can be satisfied on the balance of probabilities that it's more likely than not that Rosie got in a very sad place that night and did something utterly, utterly tragic and she did kill herself," the coroner said.
Caroline Rose, who worked in HR for PGL at the time, said she had found no evidence of bullying and said the mediation meeting had been organised to "clear the air" between the two.
Ms Johnson's mother Julie said the family were "devastated" at her daughter's death, and added: "She was a very active, energetic child, social, bright and cheerful."
