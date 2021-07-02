Havant murder: Pair jailed for aiding killer after BBQ stabbing
- Published
Two people have been jailed for assisting a murderer after he stabbed his friend at a barbecue.
Kevin Batchelor, 26, killed George Allison, 21, at a house in Havant, Hampshire, in May 2020.
The killer went to his sister's house where his bloodstained clothes were washed and the knife was disposed of, Winchester Crown Court heard.
Hayley Batchelor, 34, of Havant, and Barry Baker, 39, of Waterlooville, were each jailed for three years.
Mr Allison was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife when "silly altercations" developed into scuffling, the court previously heard.
Judge Jane Miller QC said Kevin Batchelor arrived unexpectedly at his sister's house "covered in blood".
She said: "You, Hayley Batchelor, allowed him in, allowed him to wash and clean his clothes and you, Barry Baker, got rid of the knife.
"You both fully intended that Kevin Batchelor should get away with murder."
The killer was arrested later that night after leaving the house in clean clothing, she added.
Traces of blood were found on his original shoes which were drying in a cupboard, Judge Miller said.
The carving knife was found in a storm drain several weeks later, the court heard.
The judge said Ms Batchelor, of Highwood Lawn, and Mr Baker, of Oracle Drive, would serve half of their sentences before being released on licence.
At a previous hearing, Kevin Batchelor was jailed for life for the murder and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.
