Eastleigh bus fire: Major road works after 'significant damage'
- Published
Major road works will be carried out after a fire onboard a double-decker bus caused "significant damage", a council has said.
Hampshire County Council said Southampton Road would remain closed over the weekend for repairs.
The blaze started on Thursday when witnesses reported hearing "loud bangs" at about 17:30 BST.
The fire service said it was not investigating the incident, but has not yet confirmed what the cause was.
The driver of the bus, which had no passengers onboard, was uninjured.
Dozens of residents had to be evacuated from their homes after the fire caused heat and smoke damage to a row of five terraced houses and a lamppost.
Smoke started coming from the bus as it was heading back to a depot.
Hampshire & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service tackled the blaze and the Environment Agency was called to the scene to clear up oil and fuel that had leaked from the bus.
The A335 remains closed with diversion routes in place via Leigh Road, Passfield Avenue and Chestnut Avenue.
Russell Oppenheimer, Hampshire County Council's executive member for highways operations, said: "Fire, oil and diesel spillage caused significant damage to an extensive stretch of the road and we are doing all we can, as quickly and as safely as possible, to reopen this important, busy route in Eastleigh."
Hampshire Highways said resurfacing work would be carried out on Saturday.
