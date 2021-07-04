Arrest after car travels wrong way on M3 near Winchester
A man has been arrested after a car was spotted driving the wrong way on the M3 motorway.
Hampshire Constabulary said the blue Subaru Impreza was seen travelling "fast" on the northbound carriageway near Winchester, just after 01:30 BST.
Its headlights were on full beam, officers said, while its hazard warning lights were also on.
A 50-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.
Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident between junctions nine and 11 to come forward.
