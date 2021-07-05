Armed police respond to Southsea gun alert
Armed police and dogs were called to a seaside resort following reports of a man carrying a gun.
Officers were called to Eastern Parade, Southsea, Hampshire, at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
The man, from Southsea, remains in custody. No-one was hurt in the incident, police said.
