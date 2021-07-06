Malakai Watts death: Accused mum distraught while giving CPR, court hears
A mother accused of murdering her six-week-old baby boy was "distraught" as she performed CPR on him, a court has heard.
Chelsea Cuthbertson, 28, denies murdering Malakai Watts, who was rushed into hospital on 2 February 2019.
Giving evidence at Winchester Crown Court, she said she had not deliberately harmed or shaken him.
A post-mortem examination showed that Malakai died of a traumatic head injury.
The baby, who was born on Christmas Day 2018, also suffered eight rib fractures with one having been suffered on an earlier occasion than the other seven, the court has been told.
'Like a lifetime'
Earlier in the trial, prosecutors said his head injury was likely to have been caused by shaking, possibly with an impact.
Ms Cuthbertson told the jury she had dialled 999 after finding Malakai unresponsive shortly before 09:30 GMT on 2 February.
"I was distraught - I'd never seen a baby blue before," she said.
She said the time administering CPR before paramedics arrived "felt like a lifetime".
Asked if she knew what was wrong or what had happened to Malakai, she replied: "No."
The court heard Malakai had a feed at midnight and 04:00 during the previous night.
'Regular cannabis smoker'
Ms Cuthbertson described to the jury how she woke about 09:00 before going outside to smoke a joint of cannabis for "about 15 minutes".
She told the court she had "glanced" at her baby in his cot and he appeared "still".
The baby was put in a medically-induced coma at a paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton General Hospital.
A decision was taken to turn off his life support four days later and he died on 6 February.
Ms Cuthbertson was asked if she had ever shaken Malakai, deliberately hurt him or squeezed him hard to the chest, to which she replied: "No."
The defendant admitted that she had been a regular cannabis smoker since August 2014, having started using it at parties as a teenager.
The court heard she had initially told police she had been "smoking a fag", rather than cannabis as her partner Del Watts had told her "not to tell any professionals we smoke weed".
The trial continues.
