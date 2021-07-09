School bus driver jailed for Winchester bridge crash
A school bus driver has been jailed for crashing into a bridge and causing three children to suffer life-changing injuries.
The double-decker's roof was torn off as it smashed into the railway bridge in Winchester on 10 September 2020.
Martin Walker, 37, mistakenly believed the bus would fit under the bridge, Winchester Crown Court heard.
He admitted three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for three years.
The Stagecoach bus was carrying 74 pupils to a school in Winchester when it crashed on Wellhouse Lane.
Three seriously hurt children required surgery and 38 others suffered minor injuries.
A victim statement from one of the injured children read out in court described how the crash had resulted in long-term physical and psychological problems.
"The roof being ripped off, the darkness, the flying glass and the sound of people screaming is something I'll never forget," the victim said.
In mitigation, defence barrister Neil Fitzgibbon said Walker has learning difficulties and had not had enough time to familiarise himself with what was a new route for him.
He said training notes written about Walker recorded that he had "poor planning, confusion over left and right and needs to be constantly reminded of some of the more basic elements of his job".
Mr Fitzgibbon added that his client suffered with "terrible shyness" and spent most of his time outside work caring for his disabled wife.
"The very idea that he has caused such pain to others by his actions is deeply distressing to him - it goes entirely against the grain of his personality of trying to help others," the barrister said.
'Warning signs'
Passing sentence, Judge Angela Morris told Walker he had "acted without any regard for your young and vulnerable cargo on that morning".
"It is only by sheer good fortune no-one was killed or lost limbs," she said.
"Your failure to observe several obvious warning signs regarding the height restrictions of the bridge does you no credit."
She added that he had done nothing to help the injured children in the aftermath of the crash.
Walker was disqualified from driving for three years and will have to take an extended driving test.
