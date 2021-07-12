Euro 2020: England fans positive despite Italy defeat
- Published
Football fans said they were "positive" after watching England lose the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.
England lost the penalty shootout after the match finished 1-1. It was their first major final for 55 years.
Portsmouth-born Mason Mount of Chelsea was among the starting eleven and former Southampton defender Luke Shaw scored for England after two minutes.
Former Portsmouth manager Guy Whittingham said England's run had "lifted" the country.
Andrew Browning, who watched at home in Winchester with his family, said he had "kept optimistic" until the end of the game.
"It started off really well, after the goal was scored everyone went wild," he said.
"And in the second half they seemed to take their foot off the gas and Italy scored we were getting more nervous - then it was just flashbacks to 1990 and 96 and the other penalty shoot outs."
You've done us proud, @LukeShaw23 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rtUTLXZeZ1— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 12, 2021
His son Daniel, 12, said: "When Italy scored their first goal, it got really stressful - later it looked like they would get a second."
Former Southampton manager and BBC summariser Dave Merrington said "the dream is over".
He said: "That curse of penalties strikes again - we don't seem to be able to get past that. But these are very young players and they've done an excellent job.
"Shaw was terrific, brilliant throughout the tournament.
"The players have performed terrifically well. The mood of the country will be low, but this is a football game - over the past 18 months some people have really suffered - we must keep a balance."
Among the Monday morning customers at Mick's Monster Burgers in Portsmouth, Frank Strugnell said: "Its a step forward, they are progressing as a young team.
"Next time at the World Cup they'll do well. The fans will be behind them again, it's positive."
Ex-pub landlord Ian Carpenter said: "I thought they played really wall - the Italian defence was like a brick wall.
"I think we'll do really well at the World Cup."
'Lifted the country'
Albert Astbury, chairman of the Hampshire branch of the Referee's Association, said he was "deflated" but said the referee had an "outstanding" game.
"I really thought we stood a chance of winning," he said.
"We have to look at the great things - Luke Shaw started at Southampton in 2002 - there are lots of referees here who would have refereed him in his academy days.
"Lets hope our currently academy crop are developing to be England players."
Former Portsmouth player and BBC pundit Guy Whittingham said Portsmouth-born midfielder Mason Mount "was supreme all the way though" the Euros.
"We've had an awful 18 months with Covid and everyone has enjoyed this run and its lifted the country and given everyone something to look forward to.
"Its what sport's about."
