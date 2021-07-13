Flash floods: Disruption amid heavy rain in parts of Hampshire
Torrential downpours have led to flooding and stopped train services in and around Botley in Hampshire.
South West Trains said the Portsmouth bound line between Eastleigh and Fareham was currently blocked.
Replacement road transport is in place between Eastleigh, Hedge End, Botley and Fareham.
A flood warning, after heavy rain hit the area overnight, is no longer in force, the Environment Agency said. But a flood alert remains in place.
Shops at Botley Mills have been forced to close due to flooding.
Posting on its Facebook page, Botley Mills Country Store said: "We will be closed this morning due to last night's flood.
"We'll try and be open after lunch after we've cleaned up a bit."
The Environment Agency said more than a month of rain (74mm) had been fallen in 24 hours at Bishop's Waltham.
It advised people to "avoid the river banks as water will be deep, fast flowing and much more dangerous than normal".
"Along the length of the River Hamble, significant residual flood impacts to land and some roads will continue over the next 12 hours," the agency added.
"The situation will improve hour by hour, but the river is unlikely to return to a more typical level until later on this evening."
