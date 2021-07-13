Aquind Cross-Channel cable a security risk, says MP
Plans for a £1.2bn electricity link between England and France could pose a security risk, an MP has claimed.
The government is considering a proposal by Aquind Ltd to lay a 238km (148 mile) cable between Lovedean, in Hampshire, and Normandy.
Portsmouth Labour MP Stephen Morgan said he was concerned about a fibre optic communication bundle being laid alongside.
Aquind has said it "refutes any insinuations of security risks".
Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Morgan said: "Aquind plans to lay out one of the largest data pipes in Europe.
"It will hold 185 optic pairs - many of which will be available for hire by third party clients which could include telecommunication companies, technology firms and banks.
"This raises similar concerns to the UK's 5G network and Huawei."
'Stringent security protocols'
Aquind said in a statement that it is not developing a 5G network, nor does it manufacture telecommunications equipment, adding that it "refutes in the strongest possible terms any insinuations of security risks".
The company said the planned interconnector "will implement stringent security protocols with regards to access to its fibre optic cables".
It said the cables are used for the operation of the electricity interconnector itself, and confirmed they include "some which will be made available for commercial use".
The company also claimed that the use of spare fibres already present in the interconnector will avoid potential harm to the environment that would be associated with installing a dedicated marine fibre optic cable.
The company has said previously the two-way link could supply cheaper, greener electricity.
A final decision on the project is expected to be made by the secretary of state in September.
