Covid: Solent ferry disruption amid staff shortages due to self-isolation
Ferry passengers are facing disruption due to staff shortages on a cross-Solent ferry.
Red Funnel said it had been forced to cancel vehicle ferry sailings because 30% of staff were unable to work.
The ferry firm said many staff were having to isolate because they had been pinged by the NHS app or had come into close contact with someone with Covid.
Six sailings have been cancelled each way between Southampton and East Cowes on Wednesday and Thursday.
At the moment, close contacts of people who test positive for Covid have to isolate for up to 10 days.
Chief executive Fran Collins said: "Despite higher levels than normal of recruitment, currently 30% of our staff are unable to work, with many team members being contacted by the NHS Track and Trace system or self-isolating.
"We sincerely apologise to both passengers and the local community."
The ferry firm said it was also struggling to recruit more staff and currently had 51 unfilled roles.
Ms Collins added: "The tourism and hospitality industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and as an industry we are working hard to address the staff shortage.
"We are continuing to increase our seasonal recruitment, taking on more seasonal team members than we did in 2019."
The ferry firm runs a high speed service for foot passengers between Southampton and West Cowes and a vehicle ferry between Southampton and East Cowes.
