Man gives gran post-lockdown surprise with dinosaur outfit
- Published
A man who took his grandmother shopping, dressed as a dinosaur, as a post-lockdown surprise, has become an social media hit.
Samuel Hutchinson, 32, had not seen his grandparents in Southampton for more than a year because of the pandemic.
He said he turned up in a dinosaur outfit to "raise a smile".
His grandparents, Mary and Colin Jackson, said they were "delighted" at seeing their grandson again, albeit in disguise.
Mr Hutchinson, who lives in South Derbyshire, said during the pandemic he had only been able to talk on the phone to his grandparents, who are both in their 80s, as he wanted to keep them safe.
When he was able to visit, he said his grandmother's face "lit up" when he arrived in his Tyrannosaurus rex suit, which had bought specially online.
He later took her shopping to a supermarket in Shirley - much to the amusement of shoppers and staff.
"It's not the easiest think to walk in when you are six foot five, without taking the shelves out," he said.
"My family have got a great sense if humour and it got a few laughs and smiles as we walked around."
Among those sharing the stunt on social media was a police patrol team who had bumped in to Mr Hutchinson in the supermarket car park, with the officers describing it as a "lovely story".
Spotted this T-Rex in Sainsbury’s doing his weekly shop. Stopped him for a chat and inside the suit was Sam and a...Posted by Southampton Cops on Thursday, July 15, 2021
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.