Burlesdon crash: Man arrested after woman dies
- Published
Police investigating a head-on crash in which an 18-year-old woman was killed are appealing for witnesses.
The woman, from Southampton, was a passenger in a blue Ford Focus which collided with a black Audi A3 travelling the other way on the A27 Kanes Hill, Burlesdon, at around 00:19 BST on Saturday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested.
The force said he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a road traffic collision and driving over the prescribed limit.
Officers urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.