Burlesdon crash: Man arrested after woman dies

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe cars were travelling in opposite directions on the A27 Kanes Hill, Burlesdon, police said

Police investigating a head-on crash in which an 18-year-old woman was killed are appealing for witnesses.

The woman, from Southampton, was a passenger in a blue Ford Focus which collided with a black Audi A3 travelling the other way on the A27 Kanes Hill, Burlesdon, at around 00:19 BST on Saturday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested.

The force said he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a road traffic collision and driving over the prescribed limit.

Officers urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

