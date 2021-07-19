Mia Wort: Family pay tribute to Bursledon crash victim
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a young mother who died in a head-on crash in Hampshire.
Mia Wort, 18, from Southampton, was a passenger in a Ford Focus when it collided head-on with an Audi A3 on the A27 Kanes Hill in Bursledon in the early hours on Saturday.
Ms Wort, of Honeysuckle Road, was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.
Her family said she was a "loving and caring daughter, sister and mother".
In a statement they said: "Words cannot express the heartache we all feel by having Mia taken away from us so suddenly and so unnecessarily...
"We watched with pride as she took her first steps as a new parent with her family by her side. She was looking forward to a long future with her daughter; this has now been taken away from her and leaves a void that can never be filled.
"As a family we will pull together to ensure that her memory never fades away and that her daughter will know her mother."
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of:
- Causing death by dangerous driving
- Causing death by careless driving
- Causing death by driving whilst disqualified
- Dangerous driving
- Aggravated vehicle taking
- Driving whilst over the prescribed limit
- Failing to stop following a road traffic collision
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue , Hampshire Constabulary said.
The force is appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.