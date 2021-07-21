Swanwick Lakes: Witness appeal over boy found in water at beauty spot
- Published
Police investigating the death of a two-year-old boy pulled from water at a nature reserve want to find people who may have seen him earlier in the day.
Greyson Birch was unresponsive when he was rescued at Swanwick Lakes, Hampshire, at 20:20 BST on 30 May. He died in hospital four days later.
Detectives have found he visited Lakeside Country Park in Eastleigh between 18:45 and 19:15 BST.
An 18-year-man, from Southampton, is on bail on suspicion of neglect.
At the time of his arrest, police said they were unable to divulge the offence for which he was arrested "for operational reasons".
Firefighters dragged the toddler, from Southampton, out of the water after police were called to the beauty spot.
Greyson was described as wearing a blue striped top, dark shorts and white trainers when he was at Lakeside Country Park.
Officers said he may have had a small push-along bike with him.
Det Insp Matt Gillooly urged people who saw the boy and anyone he was with to come forward.
"Any detail around Greyson's movements that day, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, could prove crucial in determining the full picture of this case," he added.
Following his death, Greyson's family paid tribute to the "bubbly" two-year-old who "filled all our hearts with joy".
"To know that each time we hear Twinkle Twinkle or someone plays Baby Shark and he's not there dancing and clapping his hands kills us to the bottom of our hearts," a family statement added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.