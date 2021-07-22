BBC News

Fareham town centre evacuated over suspicious package

Published
image copyrightMike Tudor
image captionA cordon was put in place by police on West Street in Fareham town centre

Part of a town centre was evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered by shop workers.

The package was found in Fareham, by shop staff near Poundland in West Street, at about 13:00 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary said a Royal Navy explosive disposal team found the item posed no threat and made it safe. A 100m cordon in the area had been lifted by 16:30.

The force said it was satisfied there was "no threat to the public".

image copyrightHampshire Constabulary
image captionPolice posted a picture with a Royal Navy bomb disposal robot

It also thanked a nearby Tesco supermarket for providing water to members of the public and emergency services.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.