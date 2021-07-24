BBC News

Romsey industrial estate blaze involving 35,000 tonnes of waste

image copyrightHampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service
image captionFirefighters have advised residents near Yokesford Hill Industrial Estate to stay inside and keep windows shut

A blaze involving 35,000 tonnes of waste has broken out at an industrial estate.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service has been at the scene at Yokesford Hill Industrial Estate in Romsey since about 05:00 BST.

Nearby residents have been advised to stay inside and keep windows shut due to the spread of smoke.

Yokesford Hill has been closed and members of the pubic have been advised to avoid the area.

image copyrightPortchester Fire Station
image captionCrews have been on the scene since about 05:00 BST

A spokesperson for the fire service said the cause of the blaze was currently unknown.

They said 18 crews were attending the blaze and "expected to be there for some time".

image copyrightPortchester Fire Station
image captionYokesford Hill has been closed while firefighters continue to tackle the blaze
image copyrightPortchester Fire Station
image captionPortchester Fire Station said the fire involved 35,000 tonnes of waste

