BBC News

Cyclist dies in Southampton crash with suspected drug-driver

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice are appealing for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward

A cyclist was killed in a crash with a suspected drug-driver, police have said.

The 33-year-old was riding Hill Lane, Southampton, when he was hit by a car at about 21:58 BST on Friday.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of two counts of drug-driving offences had been released under investigation.

The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.