University of Portsmouth triplets graduate with first class geography degrees
- Published
Triplet brothers have graduated with first class degrees from the same university in the same subject.
Charlie, Harry, and Thomas White, 21, from the Isle of Wight, studied geography at the University of Portsmouth.
The triplets had not originally planned to go to university together but ended up interested in the same course.
They attended an in-person graduation ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall earlier.
The brothers also all played for the same ultimate frisbee team at the university.
Thomas, who was the club captain, said: "The three of us have always been close and competitive.
"Choosing the same university meant we could spend time together and compete against each other, so it made perfect sense to study at Portsmouth."
Charlie said the Covid lockdowns had helped the brothers knuckle down on their degrees.
"Even though the pandemic has been tough and Portsmouth has been like a ghost town, it has allowed us to study hard due to fewer distractions," he said.
Mark Hardiman, senior lecturer from the school of the environment, geography and geosciences, said: "It has been an absolute pleasure to teach Charlie, Harry and Thomas over the last three years, and I am delighted their hard work has paid off."
