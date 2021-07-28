Tributes to cyclist Joe Burton after Southampton crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a 33-year-old cyclist who died in a crash with a suspected drug-driver.
Joe Burton died in hospital from his injuries following a collision on Hill Lane, Southampton, on Friday.
His family said they will remember the newlywed, from Westwood Road, Southampton, for his "infectious attitude".
A 24-year-old man, from Southampton, arrested on suspicion of drug driving has been released under investigation.
In a statement, his family said the trained electrician loved to travel and had even visited Antarctica.
They said: "He exuded happiness and will be remembered by everyone he met even if he barely spoke their language.
"His infectious attitude would make you feel anything was possible.
"He was recently married to his wife Anna and was so excited to be making a life together with her.
"His words to us all missing him today would be, 'you'll be alright'."
Hampshire Constabulary said they are still appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.