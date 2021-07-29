Andover cyclist dies five days after crash with car
A 70-year-old cyclist has died five days after a crash with a car being driven by an 81-year-old man.
The victim, from Andover, Hampshire, was injured on the B3400 at Fox Hill shortly after 10:00 BST on Friday.
He was flown to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance but died of his injuries on Wednesday, police said.
The driver, from Whitchurch, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and subsequently released while police inquiries continue.
