Arrests after fight and rooftop stand-off in Ventnor
Two men have been arrested after a stand-off on the roof of a house.
Police were called to Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, on the Isle of Wight, at 17:20 BST following reports of criminal damage and a public order incident.
Officers believe it may be linked to a fight involving three men outside a car dealers on Wednesday afternoon where a woman suffered cuts to her hands.
A 28-year-old man was held on suspicion of criminal damage and possessing a weapon following the first incident.
A 39-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of public order offences.
Both are from Ventnor and remain in custody.
Hampshire Constabulary said there had been no risk to the wider public during the incident in Lowtherville Road and it had been "resolved" by 20:00 BST.
Police said they had returned to Newport Road on Thursday afternoon as part of the investigation into Wednesday's altercation, which happened outside Chariots of Ventnor at about 16:10 BST.
Anyone who witnessed either incident or has information is urged to contact police.
