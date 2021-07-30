Missing Ringwood golden eagle sought by wildlife centre
A wildlife centre has appealed for sightings of a golden eagle that flew off during a public display.
The bird, named Gerry, was performing for visitors on Wednesday when strong winds blew him off course, Liberty's Owl, Raptor and Reptile Centre said.
The eagle was then attacked by crows and other corvids, preventing his return home, the centre in Ringwood, Hampshire, added.
The bird's unclipped tracking device has been found on an island in a lake.
Head falconer John Picton said Gerry was playing in the wind during the public demonstration.
He said: "He then got pushed next door. I walked over and raised the glove up but corvids mobbed and attacked him.
"A massive gust of wind pushed him 100 feet up.
"He roosted on Hightown Lake overnight. I took a boat to the island but he had unclipped his tracker."
Mr Picton said it would be 10-14 days before Gerry was hungry enough to look for food, although the bird has never learned any hunting skills.
He said many people had reported sightings, which he believed were buzzards rather than the missing eagle.
With a wingspan of up to 7ft (2.2m), the golden eagle has been largely extinct in the wild in Wales and England since 1850. The only UK stronghold is in Scotland.
