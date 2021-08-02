Flood warning issued for Isle of Wight
- Published
A flood warning is in force on the Isle of Wight after a month's worth of rain fell in two hours.
The water level in Monktonmead Brook at Ryde has risen after 32mm of rain was recorded in the early hours, the Environment Agency said.
On Pondwell Hill in Nettlestone, firefighters rescued an elderly couple from their car which was submerged under 4ft (1.2m) of water just after 08:00 BST.
The man and woman were not injured.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service urged residents not to attempt to drive through flooded roads or fords.
"The water is often deeper than it looks and may be moving quite fast," it said.
In a tweet, the service added that its control room had been receiving flooding calls from the Ryde area.
"Please only phone 999 if this is life endangering," it cautioned.
"We would advise you to move valuables upstairs and isolate electrics. The local council could provide sandbags."
The Environment Agency warned that water at St John's Station could flow from the railway tracks into the main buildings at the station depot.
Outbuildings and vehicles near Park Road and Rink Road could also flood as heavy showers continue to affect the area, it added.
⚠️Heavy rain is forecast today so make sure that you are #WeatherAware and #StaySafe when out on the roads - https://t.co/0NqhFW9rPX— Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) August 2, 2021
▪️Do not to attempt to drive through flooded roads as the water is often deeper than it looks
▪️If in doubt, DO NOT enter the water
❌🚗🌊 https://t.co/nBK9ezoNaR
South Western Railway said flooding between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin meant replacement buses were delayed.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
The island's Southern Vectis bus service tweeted that roads in Nettlestone, Puckpool and Pondwell were "impassable owing to deep flood waters".
Buses were being diverted from St Helens via Carpenters Road then direct to St John's Church, it said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.