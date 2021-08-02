Flood warning issued for Isle of Wight

⚠️Heavy rain is forecast today so make sure that you are #WeatherAware and #StaySafe when out on the roads - https://t.co/0NqhFW9rPX



▪️Do not to attempt to drive through flooded roads as the water is often deeper than it looks

▪️If in doubt, DO NOT enter the water



❌🚗🌊 https://t.co/nBK9ezoNaR