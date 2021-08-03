Alton murder arrest after woman's body found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at an address in Hampshire.
Police discovered the body after they were called at 14:51 BST on Sunday to the property in Spitalhatch, Alton.
An initial post-mortem examination failed to establish the cause of death, detectives said.
The woman has not been formally identified but relatives have been informed. The 59-year-old man, from Alton, remains in police custody.
Police have appealed for doorbell or dashcam footage from the area.
Det Ch Insp Kate Gunson said: "This investigation is in its early stages, and we ask that anyone with information make contact with us.
"There will be an ongoing police presence in the area as we conduct our inquiries."
