Bembridge Harbour housing legal challenge rejected
A charity has lost an initial legal action over housing around a harbour.
Bembridge Investments has planning permission for 13 houses at Bembridge Harbour on the Isle of Wight.
The charity Bembridge Harbour Trust (BHT) has previously expressed concerns that the same directors control both the firm and the harbour authority.
One of the directors, Malcolm Thorpe, said the High Court's decision to refuse a judicial review was a "huge step forward".
The scheme, formally approved by Isle of Wight Council in March, includes terraced housing and a new harbour office.
Mr Thorpe said: "The harbour desperately needs this ability to evolve and improve, enabling it to be considered favourably alongside harbours and marinas throughout the Solent."
It said the court had rejected all of the trust's grounds in the application to challenge the council's decision, awarding costs against the claimant.
However, the trust said it hoped its second judicial review application, against the harbour authority, would be successful.
It added the harbour authority had loaned an estimated £630,000 to companies owned by harbour directors Mr Thorpe and his wife Fiona.
It said the money could have been spent on harbour improvements.
In response, Mr Thorpe said: "We strongly resist BHT's claims and indeed guesswork on such statements."
