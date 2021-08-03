Missing Ringwood golden eagle found after six days
A golden eagle that flew off during a public display at a wildlife centre has been found after six days.
The bird, named Gerry, unclipped his tracking device after leaving Liberty's Owl, Raptor and Reptile Centre in Ringwood, Hampshire, on Wednesday.
His return home was thwarted by high winds and an attack by crows and other corvids, the centre said.
Head falconer John Picton, who has been searching the area, said he was "over the moon" that Gerry was safe.
Previously Mr Picton said corvids "mobbed and attacked" Gerry after the bird was blown off course during the display.
On Thursday, he found the golden eagle's tracker on an island on Hightown Lake.
The centre said it had been overwhelmed by the number of phone calls with reported sightings of Gerry.
It said the bird was finally brought home after being spotted at 14:00 BST on a house near the lake.
It said: "We are glad the game of hide-and-seek is over and we are now looking forward to him returning to our flying demonstrations after some much needed R&R."
With a wingspan of up to 7ft (2.2m), the golden eagle has been largely extinct in the wild in Wales and England since 1850. The only UK stronghold is in Scotland.
