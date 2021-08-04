Boy reunited with dog in Hampshire after doorbell camera appeal
A boy whose dog was snatched by thieves has described the return of his pet as "the biggest relief of my life".
The theft, which happened in Stonechat Road in Horndean, Hampshire, was captured on a doorbell camera.
Sam Brotherton, 13, was pushed by a man who then bundled his border terrier Melchy into a car on Tuesday evening.
Melchy was reunited with his owner the following morning after a social media campaign was shared thousands of times. Police said they were investigating.
The thieves had approached Sam and asked for his dog's name in the moments before Melchy was stolen.
Sam said: "It was terrifying - I thought it was a nightmare and I was just waiting to wake up."
The boy's parents said the family were unable to sleep that night and shared their story online.
Melchy was subsequently found in a nearby park in good health.
"It was the biggest relief of my life," said Sam. "I was so happy - I thought I was never going to see him again... he's like a little brother."
Donna Brotherton, Sam's mother, added: "We just want to thank everyone for their support - people rallied together so quickly and enthusiastically to help us."
A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was appealing for witnesses.
