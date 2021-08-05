Covid-19: Diocese condemns Gosport priest's 'evil vaccine' comments
A Catholic priest who reportedly described coronavirus vaccination as "bio-terrorism" has been rebuked by his diocese.
Father George Roth, of St Mary's Church in Gosport, Hampshire, urged parishioners to refuse the vaccine.
In an email, he wrote that people "pushing" vaccinations were "conspiring with evil men who wish (to) de-populate our world", Portsmouth News reported.
The Catholic Diocese of Portsmouth said it was disappointed by the comments.
Fr Roth reportedly added: "Do all that you can to avoid the vaccination! Your life could be in danger."
The diocese said the comments were contrary to the official position of the Catholic Church.
In a statement, it said: "The Catholic Diocese of Portsmouth is very disappointed that one of the Family of Mary Immaculate and St Francis in Gosport has publicly expressed a personal view about the Covid vaccination programme.
"The matter is being taken very seriously and an investigation is in progress.
"We would encourage all our parishioners to benefit from the protection afforded by the vaccine."