Three teens arrested after blaze in flat above Cosham pizza takeaway
Three teenagers have been arrested following a fire in a flat above a pizza takeaway.
The blaze, in the first-floor flat above Papa John's in Cosham High Street, Hampshire was spotted shortly after 19:45 BST on Friday.
Hampshire Constabulary said two boys aged 17 and 15, both from Portsmouth, and a 15-year-old boy from Waterlooville were detained on suspicion of arson.
No-one was injured in the fire.
Anyone with mobile phone footage or information is urged to contact the force.
