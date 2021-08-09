Delays singer Greg Gilbert taken off cancer treatment
The lead singer of indie band Delays has announced he has been taken off treatment for cancer and was facing "an uncertain future".
Fans and fellow musicians rallied to help Greg Gilbert when he was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016.
The father-of-two, from Southampton, posted on social media that he was now "being treated solely for pain relief".
Delays were formed in 2001 and had a number of chart hits, including Nearer Than Heaven.
Writing on social media, Gilbert said he was being treated at the Mountbatten Hampshire hospice near Southampton.
"This isn't a post I ever thought I'd have to write but it suddenly seems necessary," he wrote.
"The pains are mostly under control and the nurses here are nothing less than angels. But I'm now in an uncertain future where I don't know how long I have and what the days will look like.
"I still believe in magic, the power of a good gesture and laughter. I want to fill the days ahead with all of these and so much more."
Following his diagnosis, a crowdfunding appeal was set up which reached its initial target of £100,000 in 48 hours and went on to raise more than double its target for treatment not available to him on the NHS.
It received support from music stars including Craig David and Ellie Goulding and GoFundMe said the appeal was one of the "fastest ever" campaigns on its site.
Fundraising gigs were also held at music venues in Gilbert's home city of Southampton.
Delays were formed in 2001 by Colin Fox, Rowly, and brothers Greg and Aaron Gilbert.
Greg Gilbert has also had his biro pen artworks displayed at Southampton's City Art Gallery and penned a collection of poetry - Love Makes a Mess of Dying - based on his experiences of living with cancer.