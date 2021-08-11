Tributes paid to Andover Tesco employee assaulted at store
Tributes have been paid to a "well-loved" supermarket employee who died 12 days after being attacked outside the Tesco Extra store where he worked.
John Carroll, 62, was assaulted at Tesco Extra in Andover, Hampshire on 29 July.
He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and died on Tuesday. A man was charged with grievous bodily harm following the attack.
Tesco said Mr Carroll was "a much-loved colleague".
Mr Carroll was described as a "well-loved man to all those who knew him" in a tribute released by his family.
'Horrific incident'
Andover resident Kerry Cole has set up an online crowdfunding page to raise money for Mr Carroll's family.
She posted that she wanted to show "as a loving town of Andover, we can come together as a community and support each other".
A former colleague of Mr Carroll's told the BBC he was "quiet, diligent and liked by everyone."
In a statement, Tesco Group chief executive Ken Murphy said: "We are deeply shocked by this horrific incident and heartbroken to lose a much-loved colleague."
"All our thoughts are with John's family and we are doing everything we can to support them at this difficult time. We continue to assist Hampshire Police with their investigation."
Hampshire Constabulary said the assault was being treated as a homicide investigation and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the time of the attack to contact them.
Shane Donovan, 27, of York Court in Andover, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to appear before Winchester Crown Court on 1 September.
A 28-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman, all from Andover, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released on police bail.
