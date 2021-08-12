Postcard from Chile arrives in Dorset after 30 years
- Published
A postcard sent from South America has been delivered to its intended recipient 30 years after being posted.
Neil Crocker sent the card from Chile in 1991 when he was serving with the Royal Navy, returning from the Falkland Islands, on board HMS Cumberland.
The card finally dropped on to the doormat at the home of his father-in-law in Portland, Dorset earlier this week.
Mr Crocker said he was "shocked" to see it after three decades.
The ship had been returning from a three month tour of the Falkland Islands and stopped for five days in Valparaiso on the Chilean coast.
Mr Crocker said he "vaguely" remembered writing and sending the card which commented that the "weather and beaches are lovely".
"I sent a number of postcards home and didn't really give it a second thought."
He said his 89-year-old father-in-law was "slightly confused" to receive the card in the post.
The card bears a postmark "London 1991", showing it did make it to the UK at the time.
"For 30 years its been in a sorting office somewhere and eventually it's made its way to its destination - so it's quite a remarkable story really."
The card bears 22p worth of stamps on it and also has three pin holes which Mr Crocker speculated could have meant it had been pinned to a notice board somewhere.
"We'll probably never know where its been - it's a mystery," he said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.