Family attempt St Helens Fort walk hours after previous rescue
A family attempted a low-tide crossing to an offshore fort just hours after another group of walkers were rescued from the same place.
The four adults and two children were spotted on the causeway to St Helens Fort near Bembridge, Isle of Wight, as darkness fell on Thursday evening.
Coastguard teams said the family were unharmed but warned others against attempting the crossing.
A group of eight people had to be rescued by a boat earlier in the day.
Thousands of people have gathered to take part in the walk in previous Augusts on days when the tides were at their lowest.
However, Isle of Wight Council warned walkers not to make the attempt this year because emergency services were already stretched.
The privately-owned fort is the smallest of the "Palmerston's Follies" - a group of sea forts built in the 19th Century to deter a French invasion.
