Portsmouth murder probe begins after man found on road dies

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionA man was found injured in Jervis Road in Portsmouth

A murder investigation has begun following the death of a man who was found lying injured in a road.

Emergency services were called to Jervis Road in Portsmouth at about 02:45 BST on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man, 32, and a woman, 33, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on conditional bail.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said officers "extensive inquiries" were ongoing to determine what happened.

