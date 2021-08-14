Tributes paid to Southsea hit and run victim
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a "much-loved" woman who died after being struck by a car in Portsmouth.
Sharon Randall, 55, was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa that failed to stop on Winston Churchill Avenue on 3 August.
She was described as "a huge character that neither family, friends nor others who knew her will ever forget".
A 32-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving following the crash, has been released while investigations continue.
Ms Randall, who lived in Southsea and was also known as Polly, died at the scene.
In a statement, her family said: "Polly was a much-loved partner of 33 years who has sadly been taken from us and will be missed so much.
"Her memory will always remain and live on through the smiles and joy of all of us that had the pleasure of knowing her."
The car involved left the scene but was located nearby.
The 32-year-old man from Cosham was also detained on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous driving.
A 36-year-old woman from Cosham arrested at the same time has since been released with no further action taken.
Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses and motorists with dash-cam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.