Covid: Man believes he caught the virus in quarantine hotel
A man has said he was probably infected with Covid-19 while spending 10 days in "despicable" conditions in a UK quarantine hotel.
Pritheepal Singh, from Southampton, Hampshire, stayed at Park Plaza Waterloo, London, after visiting India.
He said the experience was like prison, with restricted exercise and food that was inappropriate for his religion.
The Department of Health and Social Care said its "robust border regime" protected the UK from Covid-19.
The hotel said it did its best to make guests feel welcome.
Mr Singh, who had gone to India to visit a sick relative, said his stay left him "traumatised" and suffering from depression.
He said: "It was pure fear. I had to go and speak to my doctors. I couldn't sleep at night.
"I didn't know that I was going to be treated like a Covid prisoner. It is despicable behaviour - just not acceptable."
He said security guards stayed by his room to stop him leaving and allocated restricted fresh air breaks on the hotel roof.
Mr Singh added that he was served halal meat, which was not appropriate for his religion.
The 48-year-old, who ended a further 10 days of self-isolation on Sunday, said it was a "strong possibility" that he contracted Covid-19 at the hotel.
He added: "The system is not fit for purpose. I don't think the government knows what's going on behind the scenes."
The Department of Health and Social Care said: "Our top priority has always been protecting the public and our robust border regime is helping minimise the risk of variants coming into the UK.
"We have also set up a dedicated complaints team within the department to deal with problems faced by guests."
Park Plaza said: "We endeavour to provide service levels above and beyond what is expected of a government-approved quarantine hotel, including accommodating specific dietary requests.
"We understand that the quarantine process may be difficult for travellers and we do our utmost to make our guests feel welcome throughout their stay."
On 12 August, the government raised the price of hotel quarantine per adult from £1,750 to £2,285.
