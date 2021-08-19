Afghan interpreter tells of Taliban revenge attack on brother
An Afghan interpreter who managed to escape the war-torn country has said his brother has been attacked by Taliban fighters seeking revenge.
Omar, whose identity is being protected by the BBC, arrived in Portsmouth six weeks ago after spending years helping British forces.
Taliban leaders had promised they would not attack those who had worked with the government or the US-led coalition.
But Omar said his brother was in hiding after being attacked on Wednesday.
"They went to my home and broke everything, they beat my brother," he said.
Omar said the militants told his brother they knew his sibling was a "traitor" who had worked with the Afghan government and demanded to know his whereabouts.
"[The Taliban fighter] told my brother he would kill him as well. I don't want my brother to be at risk. Why should he be at risk?"
Omar said he had been proud of his work but now feared for the welfare of his brother left in Afghanistan who has so far managed to escape further harm.
"I worked as an interpreter so I think that I caused his pain now - he's paying for this," he added.
"But how many days can he hide himself? For one week? Two weeks? How can he live in a situation where everywhere is [surrounded by your] enemy?"
The Taliban characterised its previous regime by carrying out public executions and torture, harbouring al-Qaeda terrorists and by banning girls from school.
But its leaders have publicly tried to strike a more moderate tone since taking control of the country's capital Kabul and declaring victory on Sunday.
Omar said he did not believe their words and that Taliban fighters were still "killing innocent people".
"They are the same people, they are the same things," he added.
A UN document says the Taliban are intensifying their hunt for people who worked for and collaborated with Nato and US forces.
"The Taliban are arresting and/or threatening to kill or arrest family members of target individuals unless they surrender themselves to the Taliban," the document, seen by the BBC said.
