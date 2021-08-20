Gosport hospital deaths: Son joins calls for 'Hillsborough-style' inquest
The son of a man who died at a hospital that is being investigated over the care of hundreds of patients has joined calls for a Hillsborough-style inquiry.
An inquiry in 2018 found 456 patients died after being given opiate drugs at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire between 1987 and 2001.
Robert Wilson was sent there to recuperate after he broke his left shoulder but he died aged 74 in 1998.
His son Logan said a "full and fearless" investigation must be held.
No charges have ever been brought against any hospital staff. Police began a fresh inquiry into care in 2019.
Solicitors acting on behalf of Mr Wilson's family have asked the attorney general for a fresh inquest to be held into his death.
A first inquest was held in March and April 2009 before a jury of seven people at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.
The attorney general's office has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
Logan Wilson said: "We want answers about why Robert died and we agree that a Hillsborough-style inquest will be the best way forward.
"There needs to be a full and fearless coronial investigation into what went wrong at Gosport Memorial Hospital and why it was allowed to continue over so many years."
Leigh Day Solicitors, who are acting on behalf of patients' families, have also asked for fresh inquests into the deaths of two patients who died in August 1998.
Gladys Richards died aged 91, while Arthur Cunningham died aged 79.
The law firm is encouraging families calling for fresh inquests to come forward ahead of a meeting in Portsea later this month.
Last month it was announced that new inquests would be held into the deaths of four patients by the Hampshire coroner.
They died between February 1994 and September 2001.
Some of those who died at the hospital were given medication by Dr Jane Barton, who retired after she was found guilty by the General Medical Council of failing in her care of 12 patients.
In a statement in 2018, Dr Barton said she was a "hard-working doctor" who was "doing her best" for patients in a "very inadequately resourced" part of the NHS.
