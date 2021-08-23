Southampton FC apologises over St Mary's entry delays
Southampton FC has apologised after hundreds of fans were left queuing outside St Mary's Stadium and missed the start of the Premier League match against Manchester United.
Fans complained at missing up to 30 minutes of the first home game of the season at St Mary's.
The club said a new system to scan tickets took "significantly longer" than in pre-season testing.
It said all general admission ticket holders would receive a refund.
The Premier League tie on Sunday was the first competitive match played at the stadium since lockdown restrictions on crowd numbers were lifted.
Social media posts showed queues still outside the stadium at the 14:00 BST kick-off approached with fans complaining of "long lines" of supporters and describing the entry as a "shambles".
Tim Milligan from Titchfield said he arrived at the stadium to find "queues back to every approach".
"The concourse was just thick with people all round the stadium. The queues were moving very slowly.
"It was all very well mannered. What people were saying is that the club should have sent people out down the queues to tell us what was going on."
He eventually got to his seat 15 minutes into the match which ended in a 1-1 draw.
A Southampton FC statement said the entry delays were "unacceptable".
"Our initial assessment is that the scanning of tickets took significantly longer per person than we experienced in our recent pre-season matches and our own behind-closed-doors testing.
"Today's ticketing and entry issues were not the start we wanted to the 2021/22 season from a fan experience point of view. We know you have waited 16 months to be at a full stadium of Saints fans getting behind the team and today's issues will have tainted that experience for a large number of you.
It also apologised for a delay in some season ticket holders receiving their tickets.
