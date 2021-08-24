'Hazmat incident' at Solent Hotel leaves 22 in hospital
- Published
Twenty-two people have been taken to hospital following an incident involving hazardous materials at a hotel in Hampshire.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service was called to the Solent Hotel & Spa in Whiteley at 20:44 BST on Monday.
A Hazardous Area Response Team was present, with ventilation supplied by breathing apparatus teams at the scene.
A fire service spokesperson called it a "hazmat incident".
They added: "Twenty-two people have been taken to hospital by the South Central Ambulance Service."
On Monday night the service asked that people avoid the Rookery Avenue area "to allow movement of emergency vehicles".
