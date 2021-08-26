Fareham man sentenced over sex images from global predator
- Published
A man who bought nearly 4,000 child sex abuse images from a "prolific" predator has been given a suspended prison term.
Kevin Smith, 35, of Fareham, Hampshire, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to three charges of making indecent images of children.
He paid Amazon gift cards to Abdul Elahi, who is awaiting sentence for coercing girls across the world into sending graphic images of themselves.
Smith received a 16-month sentence suspended for two years.
Smith, who recently changed his name from Ashley Corbin, paid £335 to Elahi for videos and images of girls as young as 12, prosecutor Martyn Booth said.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) described 26-year-old Elahi as one of the "worst online sexual predators" it had ever investigated.
He blackmailed girls across the world into sending "humiliating and degrading" images of themselves and siblings, the NCA said.
The abuse involved more than 2,000 victims in 20 countries, the court heard.
Elahi, of Sparkhill, Birmingham, is due to be sentenced in September after admitting 158 offences.
Andy Peach from the NCA said: "Anyone who buys or accesses material like this is fundamentally responsible for more and more children being sexually abused and the lives that are wrecked because of it."
Smith deleted files after his arrest in June 2018, prosecutors said.
The maintenance manager, whose wife was in court, admitted downloading 2,099 still images and 1,883 videos.
He was ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activities, to register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
