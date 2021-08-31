Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry out of action during tourist influx
- Published
A troubled chain ferry remains suspended after a fault prevented it running over the bank holiday weekend
On Friday, Isle of Wight Council said the Floating Bridge in Cowes was halted over an issue with its drive motor.
East Cowes councillor Karl Love said the latest breakdown was at "the most inconvenient time".
The ferry has been beset with problems since launching in May 2017, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers.
The previous Conservative administration ruled out scrapping and replacing the £3.2m vessel, which links Cowes and East Cowes
Mr Love, who sits on the new independent administration that replaced the Conservatives following council elections in May, said it was "determined to resolve" the issues surrounding the Floating Bridge.
He said: "The island is busy and full of tourists and the floating bridge is out of action at the most inconvenient time.
"It has to be resolved. We can see what the problems are and we're not going to dither."
The Isle of Wight has been a popular destination for people spending the so-called staycation summer in the UK after lockdown restrictions eased.
When the ferry is out of action a replacement launch operates for foot passengers, while drivers face a detour, via Newport, of up to 11 miles (18km).
