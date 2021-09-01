Andover A303 crash: Recovery driver 'died helping motorist'
A recovery driver was helping with a broken down car when he was killed in a crash, his employer has said.
Tom Watson, 30, from Southampton, died along with two women in a four-vehicle crash on the A303 near Andover, Hampshire, on 25 August.
His employer RD Avery has paid tribute to Mr Watson, and called for better protection for recovery drivers.
A lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.
He was released while inquiries continued.
Company owner Ray Avery said Mr Watson, who was married, had stopped on the roadside to help a driver whose car had broken down when the crash happened.
"It's been devastating to to think of that young man who was full of life, vigour and loved what he was doing," he said. "We are absolutely gutted.
"We do not want to have another loss so we are appealing to people to be aware of what is happening around you and on the side of the road.
"We need to keep getting the message out - motorists have our lives in their hands."
Mr Avery, who has run the recovery company since 1983, is backing a national Slow Down and Move Over campaign.
It is calling for changes to the Highway Code to protect recovery drivers and for them to be allowed to use red warning lights.
Fellow recovery driver Will Vincent said: "We're relying on other people to see us and hope they slow down.
"Other road users' actions can decide whether we go home or not."
Police said the crash involved a Vauxhall Astra, a food delivery van, a DAF recovery truck and an HGV.
A woman in her 50s from Southampton and woman from Portsmouth in her 20s also died.
