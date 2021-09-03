Portsmouth cyclists raise fears over Farlington Marshes diversion
Safety fears have been raised after a temporary cycle route was introduced on a set of "busy and fast roads".
The Farlington Marshes cycle path in Portsmouth has been closed while flood defence works are carried out.
Portsmouth Cycle Forum said the diversion via the A27, Havant Road and Eastern Road was "clearly less safe for cyclists and pedestrians".
Highways England said the cycle path was closed for safety reasons during "essential maintenance work".
The project had originally been scheduled to go ahead in June and and July but was delayed until this week after requests for a re-think on the diversion, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ian Saunders, chairman of Portsmouth Cycle Forum, said he accepted there was "little alternative" to the diversion.
"The concerns we had in the spring are still pretty much the same," he said.
"The diversion has not changed and is clearly less safe for cyclists and pedestrians having to travel along these busy and fast roads.
"Hopefully the work can be completed and the cycle route reopened as quickly as possible.
"But that [alternative] route is not suitable for less experienced cyclists."
'Corrosion'
Testing the diversion earlier this year, forum members found it took three times as long to traverse and involved more than a dozen road crossings in either direction.
Highways England said: "We're carrying out essential maintenance work to the revetment wall which is in a poor state due to corrosion,
"For everyone's safety, we will be closing the cycle route along the top of Farlington Marshes for the full duration of the scheme", the agency added.
The work is due to continue until 1 October.
