Andover A303 crash: Tributes to three killed in crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to three people killed in a lorry crash on a dual carriageway.
The crash on the A303, involving a Vauxhall Astra, a food delivery van, a DAF recovery truck and an HGV happened shortly after 08:40 BST on 25 August.
Tom Watson, 30 and Tina Ince, 58, both from Southampton and Alex Britton, 28, from Portsmouth died at the scene.
Mr Watson and Ms Ince had stopped to help Ms Britton, whose vehicle was at the side of the road, near Andover.
Ms Britton's family said: "Our heartfelt sympathies go to the families of the two kind drivers who tried to help her who also lost their lives".
In a statement, Ms Britton's family added the mother of two young girls was due to marry in February.
"Alex was beautiful inside and out. She was fun, caring, a joy to be with and a wonderful mother," her family added. "We are all devastated."
'One of a kind'
The family of Tina Ince described her as "a kind and generous person with a heart of gold".
In a statement, her family said: "She lived as she died: helping people. Words do not begin to describe how much she will be missed by those who knew her.
"She was strong, hardworking, and truly one of a kind."
The family of recovery driver, Tom Watson, who had stopped to help with a broken down car said he was "a kind-hearted, generous man who loved to help people and do anything for his family".
In a statement Mr Watson's family said: "We are absolutely devastated that he has been taken from us. He was everything to his loving parents, wife and the rest of his family.
"He loved his friends, many of whom are like part of the family. He also loved his job as a recovery driver. His best friend also worked in the industry and you couldn't stop them talking about it when they were together.
"The fact that Tom is no longer with us will always cause us pain but he will forever be in our hearts until we meet again."
Mr Watson's employer, RD Avery, previously paid tribute to him, and called for better protection for recovery drivers.
The HGV driver, a 38-year-old man from Donnington, Shropshire, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while police inquiries continue.
