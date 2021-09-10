Covid: Southampton 2021 boat show opens after cancellations
- Published
The Southampton International Boat Show has opened to the public after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The event, in its 52nd year, showcases maritime businesses and promotes the water sports sector.
In September 2020 a smaller replacement show was axed with hours' notice amid fears abour rising coronavirus cases.
The show was opened by Team GB sailors recently returned from the Olympics in Tokyo.
This year's event features more than 500 boats and 350 marine brands and has Europe's largest, purpose-built marina.
The planned scaled-back show - Boats2020 - was cancelled, along with the Ocean Village Boat Show, by public health officials the day before they were due to open.
This year, all show attendees and exhibitors are required to show evidence of a negative lateral flow test.
Other measures introduced to combat any spread of coronavirus include sanitising station and exhibition stands being more open to allow air flow.
It was granted permission to occupy more space earlier this year, with a new entrance to the show and festival area from outside West Quay shopping centre.
Organisers said the show generated £31m for the city in 2019.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.