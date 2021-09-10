Lucy-Anne Rushton murder detective jailed for witness signature forgery
- Published
A former detective has been jailed for eight months for forging a witness's signature on a statement in a murder inquiry.
Robert Ferrow, 50, took the statement on the day Lucy-Anne Rushton was killed by her estranged husband at her home in Andover, Hampshire, in June 2019.
Passing sentence, the judge, Recorder James Watson QC, said Ferrow was guilty of "criminal laziness".
He said Hampshire police was reviewing other cases involving the ex-officer.
Ms Rushton, a 30-year-old mother of five, was killed by her estranged husband Shaun Dyson in the early hours of 23 June 2019.
Dyson then absconded from police and was found several hours later hiding in a cupboard at the murder scene.
The witness, Ashley Grace-O'Neill, gave a police statement shortly after his friend, Dyson, was arrested, Winchester Crown Court previously heard.
Ferrow, who had 18 years' experience as a police officer, allowed the witness to sign blank pages and go home, his trial was told.
He then signed more pages himself when he ran out of sheets, prosecutors said.
'Shocking dishonesty'
Ferrow, from Gosport, accurately transcribed text conversations on to the new sheets to complete the statement, the jury heard.
Robert Bryan, prosecuting, previously told the court the conduct "strikes right at the heart of justice".
Recorder Watson said: "It's shocking that an experienced police officer such as you should commit such an act of dishonesty. It was laziness to a criminal degree."
The judge said the forgery could have damaged the witness's evidence at the murder trial.
He ordered the former detective constable to pay prosecution costs of £3,000 and a £140 victim surcharge.
Fiona Ryan, defending, said Ferrow was a former police Probationer of the Year, who had won police commendations in 2016 and 2019.
She said the officer had resigned from the force and would eventually move away from the area.
In December 2019, Dyson was jailed for life with a minimum of 17 years after pleading guilty to the murder.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.